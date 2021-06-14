An affordable art fair is taking over a large number of commercial advertising displays across East London for a fortnight to create an outdoor art exhibition.
The Affordable Art Fair is running the campaign, Art Without Walls, which will be reusing spaces that would normally house adverts to exhibit original artwork from independent galleries across the country.
The art will also be for sale, with 100% of the proceeds going to the art industry.
Five bars in the area will be part of the trail, as it is being supported by a well-known brand of alcoholic drinks, who are providing the advertising spaces for the art exhibition.
The outdoor exhibition will run from today to 27th June.
More details here.
Location map
