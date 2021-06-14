In Walthamstow, there’s a tube train in a museum, and it’s a restaurant, that’s now able to reopen its sliding doors to passengers again. The Supperclub Tube takes place inside a decommissioned 1967 tube carriage from the Victoria line and is based at the Walthamstow Pumphouse Museum.

The food offered is a 6-course tasting menu that showcases ingredients and culinary techniques from Latin America. As the seasons change, the menu changes to reflect the availability of British products. There’s always a vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free option as well.

Oysters not included.

Seats are from £49 per person.

Note that bookings are for 2-5 people, so a meal for one is not an option.

Details here.