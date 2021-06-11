The southern half of the Circle line and part of the District line will be suspended and stations along the line will be closed for 9 days in early August, due to major engineering works being carried out.

Between Wednesday 4th and Thursday 12th August 2021, there will be no service between Edgware Road and Aldgate via Victoria on the Circle line and from Earl’s Court to Aldgate East on the District line.

South Kensington, Sloane Square, St James’s Park, Embankment, Temple, Mansion House and Tower Hill Tube stations will be completely closed during the nine day duration of the works.

In addition, on the weekend of 7th and 8th August, the planned closure on the District line will also be extended from Earl’s Court to Hammersmith, Kensington Olympia, Wimbledon and Edgware Road.

Over the nine-day closure, TfL will be completely removing the outdated long timber track at Embankment station and replacing it with concrete slab track, which involves pumping over 100 tonnes of concrete from the road level. This will provide better journeys with greater reliability. Further work, including replacing and packing ballast underneath the track, will help facilitate faster train speeds and reduced journey times.

A number of other works along the stretch of the closed railway have been coordinated to take advantage of the closure.

August is traditionally the time for major engineering works as the trains are — in normal times — quieter than usual due to summer holidays. Engineering projects of this scale also often take up to a year to plan, so would not have been possible to have brought the works forward at short notice to take advantage of the lockdown.

Esther Sharples, Director of Asset Performance and Capital Delivery at TfL, said: “We apologise for the disruption that this vital engineering work will cause and ask our customers on the Circle and District lines to check before they travel. Closing a section of the Circle and District line is not a decision we have taken lightly, but this is safety-critical work that needs to happen and by carrying it out in one closure we can reduce overall disruption. During this closure, we will be carrying out other maintenance and improvement work at stations to minimise future disruption.”