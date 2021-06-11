Posted on by Posted in Transport News No Comments ↓

A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

A bronze frieze of London’s Underground commuters

London Underground

We’ll extend the Bakerloo line ‘when the time is right’ – Sadiq SE1

Good news for commuters into Waterloo heading to Bank, as the Waterloo and City line reoped earlier than originally planned. ianVisits

Rhino Doors has won a new contract valued at more than £1m to design, supply and install bespoke fire doors for London’s Bank Station capacity upgrade project. Business Desk

The Prime Minister is moving closer to his dream of a driverless Transport for London and neutering the powerful RMT union as a result Telegraph (£)

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

Ilford Station has gained a new southern entrance, as part of the Crossrail works to upgrade the station ahead of the Elizabeth line opening. ianVisits

Mainline / Overground

Train operator c2c has launched a new Accessible Travel Policy which gives details on making rail travel accessible for all. RailAdvent

London councillor says HS2 building work is ‘a living hell’ for residents The Guardian

Miscellaneous

Southern region stations installing Wish trees for passengers to share their hopes In Your Area

A London rail worker who has saved 29 people from taking their own lives has said the need to “spread love and engage with each other” is more important than ever during the COVID-19 pandemic. Independent

Commuter patterns into London by rail will “never be the same again”, raising tough questions over whether to cut services, the head of transport operator Go-Ahead has warned. FT (£)

Rail bosses warn of ‘catastrophic’ consequences of rise in railway trespass ITV

EE and Three mobe mast surveyors might ‘upload some virus’ to London Tube control centre, TfL told judge The Register

Model railway maker Hornby has reported a big jump in annual sales after people rediscovered their love of hobbies during lockdown. BBC News

And finally: ‘Tube map’ of pubs provides Teesside drinkers with a handy guide to local boozers Teesside Live

