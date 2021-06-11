The Emirates Air Line, aka, the Dangleway, had its busiest day for nearly three years last Saturday, with around 9,000 journeys made on the cable car.

After being locked up for a year, and the sunny weather, it seems that people are venturing out to explore the area, and taking a tourist trip on the cable car.

Also, during the week as a whole, nearly 44,000 people took a trip, compared to an average of 15,600 in the previous six weeks, although there was a big spike in the week of the first phase of the lockdown being eased back in April.

The use of the cable-car pods is also higher than the passenger numbers might suggest, as at the moment, only one passenger is allowed per cabin, unless a household or group is travelling together. So no sharing with strangers – and that means a single person turning up gets a whole cabin to themselves.

The cable car is currently open until 10pm Sunday to Thursday, and until 11pm on Frida and Saturday.

After 7pm they slow the journey down to around 12-13 minutes to give people more time in the sky.