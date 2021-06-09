This coming Sunday will see Tower Bridge covered in nearly 1,000 photos of Londoners taken by the French artist, JR, who also happens to have an exhibition in London at the moment.

It’s the first of a series of outdoor exhibitions over the next few weeks that will see R’s Inside Out project will cover pavements, roads and buildings across the city with black and white portraits.

On Sunday 13th June, ‘Inside Out’ will create a display of images longer than two football pitches on the road across the Tower Bridge. In partnership with the City of London, the road will be transformed into a huge outdoor art gallery.

A number of schools, grassroots organisations, hospital staff, community champions and volunteers have already been photographed in preparation for the installation at Tower Bridge. Londoners working or living close by to the locations will also be invited in advance to book to have their photo taken as part of the project.

Locations for the exhibitions are:

Sunday 13th June – Tower Bridge Road – 1,000 faces

Thursday 17th June – Lewisham Town Hall – 300 faces

Friday 25th June – Lewisham Town Hall – 300 faces

Saturday 26th June – Lewisham Town Hall – 300 faces

Friday 18th June – Granary Square, Kings Cross – 400 faces

Saturday 19th June – Granary Square, Kings Cross – 400 faces

Sunday 20th June – Granary Square, Kings Cross – 400 faces

Monday 21st June – Bernie Grants Arts Centre, Tottenham – 200 faces

Wednesday 23rd June – Royal Victoria Dock, Royal Docks – 420 faces

Thursday 24th June – Royal Victoria Dock, Royal Docks – 420 faces

Wednesday 7th July – Royal Victoria Dock, Royal Docks – 420 faces

Thursday 8th July – Royal Victoria Dock, Royal Docks – 420 faces

The event coincides with JR’s retrospective Chronicles at Saatchi Gallery until 3rd October.