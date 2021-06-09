The public is being asked to choose the name of the road that will run outside London City Hall when it moves to Canning Town.

The building which is being repurposed for the new City Hall is the former Siemens exhibition centre, The Crystal, and the road that runs outside it is currently called Siemens Brothers Way, but that’s been decided to be in need of changing.

Following some workshops locally, a shortlist of three names has been chosen, and now the public is being asked to vote on which to go with.

World’s Gate Way

This name highlights the Royal Docks as London’s gateway.

Kamal Chunchie Way

Kamal Chunchie was a race relations pioneer from Sri Lanka who founded The Coloured Men’s Institute nearby in 1926 for sailors and residents.

People’s Way

This name celebrates ordinary people in the Royal Docks and across London.

Voting closes on the 30th of June – and you can cast your vote here.

The refurbishment of the new City Hall is already underway and is expected to be completed later this year.

Apart from the new location, convenient for the cable car, the area’s other main delight is one of the best bacon butty vans in London, which is just behind the new City Hall.