In April 2018, Richard Thomas started a two-year project to visit the ends of every tube line in London – a total of 79 stations.
What was for a while a blog is shortly to be a photobook of each of these stations and their stories.
The book, which is currently being crowdfunded, will contain 90 pages and 79 colour and B&W photos – 79 stations, and 79 stories from around and about The End Of The Line.
Not just the stations, but also sometimes the author has picked the local area, such as footbridges and shops.
It will also include 276 pages with information about the sixteen TfL lines.
The book is being crowdfunded, and is available here at £35 for a signed copy when it is released.
