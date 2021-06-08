Over the next few weeks, the monthly late night opening at the London Transport Museum will be a weekly affair.

At these themed After Dark evenings, you can explore the Museum’s collection and galleries free from crowds with a drink from the pop-up bar.

Tickets to all After Dark events cost £12 (concession £10) and must be booked online in advance here. Over 18s only.

The whole museum is open as it would normally be, and each weekly late-opening will have a specific theme.

Just remember to wear a suitable transport themed face mask on the evening.

Digging Deeper

Thursday 10 June 2021

Built by Marc Brunel between 1825 and 1843, the Thames Tunnel was a world first with a fascinating history. It has hosted Victorian amusement fairs, been part of the former East London Line and today is part of the London Overground – despite being 75 feet deep below the Capital!

Join the Brunel Museum’s Director, Katherine McAlpine, to discover more about the Brunel family’s engineering and test your trivia knowledge in a live quiz.

Walking and Writing London

Thursday 17 June 2021

In this past year of closures and cancellations, one thing we’ve all done more of is walking around our local neighbourhoods. Have you witnessed or discovered anything unusual or surprising on your walks? Interesting pets from parrots to pigs, mysterious chalk drawings on the pavement, or genius outdoor socialising setups?

Journalist and writer Erica Buist will be in residence for the night, collecting guest’s observations and adventures and turning them into a collective short story to be read aloud. No creative writing experience or expertise needed.

London’s Lost Rivers

Thursday 8 July 2021

It’s not only trains that run underground in London. Beneath our streets lies an entire network of hidden rivers that have been buried in tunnels and sewers by Victorian engineers. Traces of them can be seen everywhere – if you know where to look.

Join guest speaker Tom Bolton, author of the two volume book London’s Lost Rivers: A Walker’s Guide, to learn all about these mysterious waterways, and test your trivia knowledge in a live quiz.

An Ode to the Pub

Thursday 22 July 2021

Did you know that six Underground stations were named after pubs? (Elephant and Castle, Swiss Cottage, Royal Oak, Angel, Maida Vale, and Manor House).

This evening of celebration and conviviality will be hosted by poet and performer Dan Simpson.