Plans to simplify the road layout next to Lambeth Bridge has given the nearby Garden Museum an opportunity to revamp its entrance and make the museum much more noticeable to passers-by.

At the moment, a roundabout sits at the southern end of Lambeth Bridge, and TfL has plans to simplify this considerably into a simple junction that will be safer for everyone, especially cyclists.

At the same time, the pavement outside the Garden Museum is to be widened, and the museum has taken the opportunity to commission plans to open up the space in front of the museum and make it more obvious that the museum is here. The museum sits inside an old church, and while it has a bronzed Pavillion at the back, it’s really easy to go past without noticing the museum is there.

It is after all rather difficult to stick a big sign on an ancient church saying “I am not a church”.

As part of a wider area revamping of the green space, a new front garden by landscape designer Dan Pearson Studio has been commissioned to tidy up the current St Mary’s Gardens that sit between the main road and the church.

As part of that, a new Pavillion is being commissioned to sit on the corner next to the main roads. It would partly shield the garden from the roads, while also acting as a much more obvious modern landmark.

At the moment, the museum is commissioning designs, funding for construction will need to secured at a later date once the design competition winner is announced.

If it all goes ahead, not only will the road junction become a lot more pleasant for pedestrians and cyclists, the museum will become far more obvious as a place to visit.