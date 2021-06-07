London Euston has become the first railway station in the country to provide passenger information using British Sign Language.

Last week, ten passenger information touchscreens, developed in a partnership with Leicester-based British Sign Language company Clarion UK and Nottingham-based screen manufacturer LB Foster, were installed with support for British Sign Language.

Clarion UK’s Sign Language interpreters have created a library of standard messaging as part of the screen software. But in a railway first, its staff will provide passengers with signed information as situations evolve or during periods of unexpected disruption.

Within an hour messaging can be turned into British Sign Language and uploaded directly to the screens remotely by Clarion UK.

A further 10 will be installed by the end of 2021 and an additional large screen will also soon be unveiled beside the arrival and departure boards on the main concourse.

In total £1.1m has been invested by Network Rail to develop the software needed and install the British Sign Language screens at Euston station.

It’s expected that the British Sign Language screens will be rolled out to other Network Rail managed stations later.