Mayfair’s second annual Sculpture Trail has opened for people to wander around the area seeking out temporary, and permanent public artworks.

In total, seven new artworks have been placed around Mayfair for the month of June, alongside 15 existing artworks which make up the walking route.

Seo Young-Deok
Meditation 626 (2018) Presented by Opera Gallery

Sculpture highlights include: ‘Alien 2’ on New Bond Street by British artist David Breuer-Weil portraying his belief that every human is a fallen angel in some sense; ‘Ecstasy’ on Grosvenor Square, a self-portrait by Turkish artist Hande Sekerciler; and a work by Julie Opie who has a solo exhibition concurrently at 22 Cork Street.

Opera Gallery is presenting three sculptures including a work by South Korean artist Seo Young-Deok. The artist has captivated audiences by producing life-size, hyper-realistic sculptures of the human body made with welded iron or stainless steel chains using the parts from bicycles and industrial machinery.

You can either use a print-off the map, or the google map here, or there is a smartphone app that you need to download to get more information about each item on the walking route.

The final weekend of the Mayfair Sculpture Trail coincides with 8th edition of Mayfair Art Weekend 25 – 27 June, with many galleries in the area staying open until 8pm.

