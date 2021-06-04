Posted on by Posted in Transport News No Comments ↓

A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

Crossrail moves into a former Dr Who film location

London Underground

Former London Underground trains that have recently retired from service on the Isle of Wight could be scrapped in the next 5 weeks unless a buyer is found Island Echo

Greggs has opened a new shop at North Greenwich Underground station in London, creating 18 new jobs for the area. London Loves Business

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

The upgrade of Ealing Broadway station has, after a delay, been completed, and is now offering step-free access to all its platforms and has opened an enlarged ticket hall. ianVisits

Mainline / Overground

c2c will be doubling the number of direct daytime off-peak services between Southend and London during the half term holidays. Your Thurrock

Rail journeys have fallen to their lowest in a century-and-a-half, the Office of Rail and Road has revealed. Independent

DP World have announced that its two deep-water ports at Southampton and London Gateway have become the first in the UK capable of handling Freightliner’s new 775m-long intermodal container trains. Global Railway Review

Barking Riverside station is taking shape and on track to open in autumn next year. Diamond Geezer

The group that supports the East Suffolk Line is stepping up calls for a return of through trains to London East Anglian Daily Times

Report shows plans for new hourly trains to London from Shropshire and Black Country ITV

School named giant tunnel boring machine on HS2 stretch Local London

Unions granted access to HS2 Euston Construction Index

Miscellaneous

Rail unions warn of ‘bitter and protracted industrial dispute’ as they blast latest London Underground funding deal Morning Star

The meeting to decide on approving a redevelopment of the land around South Kensington tube station has been deferred until the autumn. ianVisits

There are no plans to replace a much-loved David Bowie mural washed off a Walthamstow railway bridge last year. Local Guardian

TfL has secured another short-term funding agreement worth £1.08 billion from the government to keep the transport services running, but will have to pay a high cost for it. ianVisits

And finally: Tube style maps created of pubs and bars in Durham city and Teesside Northern Echo

The image above is from June 2012: Crossrail moves into a former Dr Who film location

