Next month, London Zoo will be having regular late-evening openings for adults only to enjoy the summer air surrounded by tigers and penguins, but not children.

The adult-only lates will be every Thursday and Friday in July, and the zoo will be open from 6pm-10pm, with the last entry at 9pm. In addition, apart from the general opening of the zoo later than normal, there will also be a bar and a number of add-on tours.

Evening entry to the zoo is £19.95 and tickets can be booked here.

Extra options

Birds & The Bees tour – £10pp (+£19.95 Zoo entry price)

Ever wondered how bees ‘get busy’ or which animals pair for life? Find out what animals really get up to after dark as the guides help you unravel the mysteries of sex in the animal kingdom.

Book here

Travel the World in 30 Minutes tour – £10pp (+£19.95 Zoo entry price)

Join a member of London Zoo crew on a round-the world tour with a difference to discover when animals you can see at London Zoo were first encountered by science. Find out what experts at the time thought they were, and hear tales of the epic voyages needed to reach them.

Book here

Champagne at the Penguin Pool – £12pp (+£19.95 Zoo entry price)

30 minutes of indulgence to the sounds of live musicians at the original Penguin Pool.

Tickets must be booked in pairs.

Book here

Stay overnight at London Zoo lodges – from £435 (two adults, includes Zoo entry)

Two days’ access to London Zoo, including the adults-only evening (inc voucher to spend at the world food stalls), overnight stay in an ensuite twin or double lodge on the edge of Land of the Lions, breakfast, and private morning tour with the chance to help feed some of the animals their breakfast.

More information here