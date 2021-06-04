Posted on by Posted in Transport News No Comments ↓

After 68 years of service, the man thought to be Britain’s longest-serving railway employee has done his last shift at Waterloo station.

Don Buckley, 82 joined Waterloo’s station team in 1953, aged just 14. He was supposed to go to Euston station to start a job there as a messenger, but arrived at Waterloo after jumping into taxi and asking to be taken to the big station in London.

Don Buckley (c) Network Rail

Speaking in 2018, Don, who moved to London from County Kerry in 1952 after being sent to England to make a living, said: “I was very young and frightened when I came here all those years ago. I couldn’t get my own place to live. Everywhere was ‘room to let, but no Irish’.

“I was getting £7 a week and had to send a lot of that money home to my mother. It was hard back then but I loved working here.

“All the gentlemen wore bowler hats in those days, and everyone had an umbrella. I remember we used to have a cinema by platform one and I’d sneak-up and watch the kids’ shows on the Saturday.”

He remained at Waterloo until his retirement earlier this week. His last shift was as an employee of South Western Railway, and after all those decades of working at Waterloo station, his wage slip has had many different company names at the top.

Due to his long time with the railways though, he was also one of the few people still working in the industry with formal training to decouple a steam train.

Don, who was awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Rail Business Awards two years ago, was given an official send-off at an event at Waterloo station on Wednesday 2nd June.

In recent years, he worked three shifts per week, helping visually impaired and disabled passengers around Waterloo station.

NEWSLETTER

Be the first to know what's on in London, and the latest news published on ianVisits.

You can unsubscribe at any time from my weekly emails.

Tagged with:
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for just over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, but doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether its a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what your read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Home >> News >> Transport News