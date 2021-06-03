Street artist Lionel Stanhope has completed three more of his distinctive railway station signs for Network Rail, at Malden Manor, Chessington North and Tolworth.

The design at Malden Manor is located directly above the station garden to the right of the railway bridge, while the bridge structures at Chessington North and Tolworth have been given local signs.

Lionel Stanhope is a street artist known for his distinctive typography.

Lionel Stanhope said: “I’m really excited to be part of this project and help transform three communities that are close to my heart. I hope my work will inspire pride and encourage people to respect railway bridges and other structures.”

Malden Manor station garden is named after John Everett Millais, (said to have painted the masterpiece Ophelia in 1851 on the nearby Hogsmill River) and raises public awareness of the area’s rich cultural heritage. The formation of community group ‘Adopt-A-Station’ has empowered local residents to take ownership in maintaining the space.

The murals were completed on the back of positive feedback on the Barnes Bridge mural which was commissioned by Network Rail on behalf of the Barnes Community Association.