Posted on by Posted in London Public Art No Comments ↓

Street artist Lionel Stanhope has completed three more of his distinctive railway station signs for Network Rail, at Malden Manor, Chessington North and Tolworth.

The design at Malden Manor is located directly above the station garden to the right of the railway bridge, while the bridge structures at Chessington North and Tolworth have been given local signs.

Lionel Stanhope is a street artist known for his distinctive typography.

Lionel Stanhope said: “I’m really excited to be part of this project and help transform three communities that are close to my heart. I hope my work will inspire pride and encourage people to respect railway bridges and other structures.”

(c) Network Rail

(c) Network Rail

(c) Network Rail

Malden Manor station garden is named after John Everett Millais, (said to have painted the masterpiece Ophelia in 1851 on the nearby Hogsmill River) and raises public awareness of the area’s rich cultural heritage. The formation of community group ‘Adopt-A-Station’ has empowered local residents to take ownership in maintaining the space.

The murals were completed on the back of positive feedback on the Barnes Bridge mural which was commissioned by Network Rail on behalf of the Barnes Community Association.

NEWSLETTER

Be the first to know what's on in London, and the latest news published on ianVisits.

You can unsubscribe at any time from my weekly emails.

Tagged with:
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for just over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, but doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether its a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what your read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Home >> News >> London Public Art