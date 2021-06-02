The upgrade of Ealing Broadway station has, after a delay, been completed, and is now offering step-free access to all its platforms and has opened an enlarged ticket hall. The station also benefits from improved lighting, signage and customer information screens.

The upgrade was carried out by Network Rail as part of the preparations for the Elizabeth line opening, which will see all 41 stations on the line open with step-free access.

Due to the different types of trains running through the TfL Rail stations, including freight trains, level boarding could not be provided for the Elizabeth line trains outside of the newly built central section stations. Staff are on hand to assist anyone needing a manual boarding ramp to use the trains.

A glass frontage makes the entrance brighter with a longer gateline replacing the cramped entrance previously used to enter and leave the station. As part of the new station building, three new retail units are being constructed and will be leased out by TfL later this year. These replace the shop units that were removed to make space for the expanded ticket hall.

A new footbridge has also been added at the far end of the platforms to improve access for people swapping between services.

Work around the station to improve the local environment and public realm is being carried out by Ealing council and will continue until spring 2022.

Elsewhere, works at Southall, Hayes & Harlington and West Drayton stations are also continuing and are due to complete later this year.