A trial of a new electric bus in South London could see the pantograph return to London’s buses, some 60 years after the last Trolleybus ran in London.
Not the same as the old system though, as these pantographs will be upside down, mounted on fixed locations with the buses driving up to them to recharge their batteries.
If you’re not familiar with the term, a pantograph is the unit mounted on the roof of an electric vehicle, typically a train or tram to collect electricity through contact with an overhead wire.
The latest development is part of TfL’s plans to convert its bus fleet to zero-emission at the point of use, by switching them to electric supply. A number of bus garages are already switching to electric buses, and this works well for around three-quarters of London’s buses which have compact routes and can return to the garage for a battery top-up. However, that leaves about a quarter of bus routes unsuitable for that sort of conversion to electric battery operation.
A trial of a hydrogen double-decker bus will investigate that alternative, but TfL says that it has high costs and a limited supply chain. So, they’re looking to test an idea for “opportunity charged” buses, which have their batteries topped up along the route at convenient locations, by overhead power supplies.
The trial being proposed is along Route 358, which runs along a long path between Crystal Palace and Orpington. The route is currently served by a fleet of single-deck diesel buses, which will be replaced by the sleek looking “ie tram” from Spanish bus and coach maker, Irizar.
When the new electric buses pull into Crystal Palace or Orpingonton bus stops, a pantograph will drop down from the charging unit to connect with the bus and top up the batteries.
The bus can be charged in just a few minutes, making it ideal for use at end-of-route bus stops.
The old trolleybuses needed to have power cables along their entire route, which was unsightly, and the last one ran in London in 1962. If the trial works, in 2022 a fleet of pantograph charged buses will return to London’s streets.
This certainly looks to be the future especially without the unsightly overhead wires of the trolley days. I wonder how accurately the bus needs to be parked to ensure good contact?
Just be aware that hydrogen is not that green at all. For a start most hydrogen available right now is “blue” – i.e. it comes from a by product of fossil fuels. Secondly ever “green” hydrogen – produced by renewables – wastes 2/3rds of the energy as its created from electricity and then later converted back to it to power the vehicle.
And how do you think electricty is produced? Not exactly green either, is it…
When we transition to renewable electricity generation we’ll need to store the excess to cover the shortfall when it’s not windy or sunny. Batteries currently are WAY too expensive to do that (they’re excellent for replacing peaker plants) so one option is to electrolytically generate H2. Hydrogen is _a_ route to decarbonisation, there’s no single solution for this.
I agree with this pantograph system, having been on a similar rail system in Australia 2 years ago. The train stopped for 40 seconds at a stop while it part-recharged its batteries. brilliant, but that system was mounted on rails when surely the ultimate is to dispense with rails and continuous overhead wiring. The ultimate, especially as longer-term developments will permit those charging times to progressively reduce.
Saw something similar in Tel Aviv on 2017. The bus had two bow collectors (like European 3 phase AC systems). I presume at certain stops, they had busway type guide rails to align the bus, then up bows for a charge.
This type of system generally has a bias towards supercaps, with some Li type batteries in the mix.
London never had pantographs not even trams as trams used either underground conduit system with power picked up via a frog beneath the tram or a single overhead trolley pole while trolley buses had two poles connected to overhead wires.
Trials are underway I believe on route 69 where power is picked up from beneath a bus in Walthamstow Bus Station .
For some reason when trolley buses overhead was removed the streets didn’t look as wide !