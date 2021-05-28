Want to spend an evening inside the Tower of London watching an ancient ceremony?

If yes, then tickets to attend and witness the centuries-old private tradition of locking up the Tower of London have been released following the lockdown hiatus.

The legend is that a former monarch wandered over one evening, and aghast that he was able to enter the Tower at night ordered a formal locking-up process to be enacted. Every night since then, there has been a sort of Changing of the Guard type ceremony in the Tower to secure the fortress, but each evening since Victorian times — pandemic excepted — a small group of bystanders have been allowed inside to watch as well.

The Ceremony of the Keys takes place long after the fortress has kicked out the last of the tourists, and takes place entirely within the Tower walls. Also, it’s rarely been seen as photography is strictly forbidden — which helps to keep it special as well.

You will be the bystanders to a formal ceremony to lock up the tower.

You will stand in silence.

You will cry out God Save the Queen when told to by the Yeoman Warder.

You will squeeze out through a small medieval door to leave the Tower.

You will leave with a memory you will remember for a lifetime.

You will book tickets now from here.

Book tickets now because right now the waiting list is really short, whereas normally it’s about a year-long wait to attend.

You can request up to six tickets, so find some friends and have an evening of it. Tickets are free, with a £10 fee to cover the booking administration costs.