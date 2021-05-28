A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…
Elizabeth line / Crossrail
Crossrail bosses identify the 140 staff ‘critical’ to completing the project NCE
Hopes of a Christmas opening for London’s troubled Crossrail project appeared dashed today when Sadiq Khan said next year was more realistic. ITV
Crossrail renews construction push following trial running delay Building
Mainline / Overground
Brent Council approves plans for HS2 building in Kilburn Local London
Cleaning up the shabby platform ramps in Euston Station ianVisits
HS2 will go to Leeds, promises transport secretary Grant Shapps Leeds Live
HS2 dishonest over compensation claim, says report BBC News
Rail shake-up casts doubt on Lowestoft to London direct line Lowestoft Journal
Miscellaneous
Tube stations that scores the most in Scrabble Diamond Geezer
Mood music does not sound sweet for next Transport for London funding deal OnLondon
Plans to improve rail freight on London’s railways ianVisits
Unions warn of new ‘dark age’ for capital’s transport Morning Star
Electric circuits blowing in a rail tunnel injured an engineer in the Kilburn High Road building above. Kilburn Times
MSG Sphere drawing up rail-safety strategy to avoid dazzling rail drivers Construction News
Transport for London sees busiest weekend in a year as restrictions ease LBC
UK Bans ‘Time to Buy’ Bitcoin Ads on Buses and Underground for Being Misleading Bitcoin
See the new Sunderland pub crawl poster inspired by the London Underground map Sunderland Echo
And finally: The Return of Rail Alphabet (Network Rail Wayfinding Signage and Rail Alphabet 2) The Beauty of Transport
—
The image above is from May 2020: Plans announced to demolish and move East Croydon station
