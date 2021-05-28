A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

Crossrail bosses identify the 140 staff ‘critical’ to completing the project NCE

Hopes of a Christmas opening for London’s troubled Crossrail project appeared dashed today when Sadiq Khan said next year was more realistic. ITV

Crossrail renews construction push following trial running delay Building

Mainline / Overground

Brent Council approves plans for HS2 building in Kilburn Local London

Cleaning up the shabby platform ramps in Euston Station ianVisits

HS2 will go to Leeds, promises transport secretary Grant Shapps Leeds Live

HS2 dishonest over compensation claim, says report BBC News

Rail shake-up casts doubt on Lowestoft to London direct line Lowestoft Journal

Miscellaneous

Tube stations that scores the most in Scrabble Diamond Geezer

Mood music does not sound sweet for next Transport for London funding deal OnLondon

Plans to improve rail freight on London’s railways ianVisits

Unions warn of new ‘dark age’ for capital’s transport Morning Star

Electric circuits blowing in a rail tunnel injured an engineer in the Kilburn High Road building above. Kilburn Times

MSG Sphere drawing up rail-safety strategy to avoid dazzling rail drivers Construction News

Transport for London sees busiest weekend in a year as restrictions ease LBC

UK Bans ‘Time to Buy’ Bitcoin Ads on Buses and Underground for Being Misleading Bitcoin

See the new Sunderland pub crawl poster inspired by the London Underground map Sunderland Echo

And finally: The Return of Rail Alphabet (Network Rail Wayfinding Signage and Rail Alphabet 2) The Beauty of Transport

—

The image above is from May 2020: Plans announced to demolish and move East Croydon station