Next weekend, over 130 art galleries across London will take part in the first-ever London Gallery Weekend.
The London Gallery Weekend (LGW) will have a daily focus hosted by a geographical area, starting with central London on Friday, followed by south London on Saturday and culminating on Sunday with galleries in the East End.
There’s not much information about what the galleries are doing other than opening their doors as they would normally do anyway.
Nonetheless, it’s a reminder that you can freely wander around London and pop into what looks like private galleries, but are usually perfectly open to the public.
The full list of participating galleries is here.
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE
This website has been running now for just over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, but doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.
It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.
Whether its a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.
If you like what your read on here, then please support the website here.
Thank you
Leave a Reply