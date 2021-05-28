Next weekend, over 130 art galleries across London will take part in the first-ever London Gallery Weekend.

The London Gallery Weekend (LGW) will have a daily focus hosted by a geographical area, starting with central London on Friday, followed by south London on Saturday and culminating on Sunday with galleries in the East End.

There’s not much information about what the galleries are doing other than opening their doors as they would normally do anyway.

Nonetheless, it’s a reminder that you can freely wander around London and pop into what looks like private galleries, but are usually perfectly open to the public.

The full list of participating galleries is here.