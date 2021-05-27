All being well, a Sunday morning in June will see up to 50 hot air balloons drifting over central London.

This is the Lord Mayor’s Hot Air Balloon Regatta, a now annual event that raises money for the Lord Mayor’s charity, and gives early risers on a Sunday morning a lovely sight of all the balloons silently drifting over sleepy London.

The lift-off is weather dependent and takes place at first light on a Sunday morning in June.

Hopefully, they’ll head eastwards over the city, but that’s down to the wind direction on the day. Obviously, they can’t control the wind, so there’s an outside chance they’ll drift a bit more to the south or north than hoped for.

The following standby dates are confirmed for this year:

6th June 2021

13th June 2021

18th July 2021

25th July 2021

They’ll be on standby with a confirmation usually issued on the Friday afternoon around 4pm that the weather looks favourable, although even then, last minute changes can scupper lift-off.