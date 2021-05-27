This is a pocket park that sits next to Charlton station in southeast London and was created in 2013 as the first site of a local community gardens group.

The area is owned by the railway company, and following its refurbishment a couple of decades ago as part of a Millenium upgrade, some plots of planting were created, but not especially managed.

In 2013, the Community Gardens group took over the site, cutting back the overgrown planting and turning it into a mix of decorative planting as well as vegetables and salads, and a grapevine.

On one side is a memorial cherry tree plained in 2018 in memory of Elaine Picton who was a founder member of the Central Charlton Residents Association. In the early spring months, the vegetables are looking a bit more mulch than munch, but early shoots show their promise, and some of the decorative plantings are already waking from a winter slumber.

The canopy over the entrance and the poles supporting it could do with a really good clean, but that’s for the railway not the pocket park.

The station used to be known as Charlton Junction, although now that applies only to the actual railway junction to the west, and the station is simply Charlton station now.

The row of newish houses that runs along the northern side of the station was once allotments before the railway later used the site for a coal yard which closed in the 1960s and developed into housing in the 1990s. The residents of the road now help out with watering the plants, so in a way, the lost legacy of the old allotments is still alive.