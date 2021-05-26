Next month two subterranean grottos in Twickenham will be having synchronised open days on the same day.

Grottos were the height of fashion in the early eighteenth century and Twickenham is home to two of the most spectacular examples.

The Pope’s Grotto Preservation Trust and English Heritage, supported by the National Lottery Heritage Fund, are offering a rare chance to visit both Alexander Pope’s grotto in Cross Deep and Henrietta Howard’s grotto at Marble Hill in one day.

You will be able to explore and hear about the history that links these two gems of Georgian Twickenham.

On Saturday 26th and Sunday 27th of June, Pope’s Grotto will be open in the morning followed by guided tours of the Marble Hill grotto and gardens in the afternoon.

Pope’s Grotto has been partially conserved, with the remainder to be conserved in summer 2022. Marble Hill Park’s Georgian grotto is being restored and an archaeological dig is investigating a second grotto.

The visits to the two grottos cost £10 per person, and can be booked here.