Be warned, that King’s Cross station will close next Friday afternoon and for the rest of the weekend as part of the ongoing railway upgrade works.

Work is currently underway on the final stage of a major project to transform the track layout at London King’s Cross to make it more practical for trains and bring more reliable journeys for passengers. While the second half of the station has its transformation, the slightly reduced service which has been in place since the beginning of March will continue until early June.

As a major step of the works needs to start, no trains will run to or from London King’s Cross in the afternoon on Friday 4 June, and all day on Saturday 5 and Sunday 6 June.

Friday 4 June

LNER trains to/from the North of England and Scotland will start/end at either Peterborough or St Neots after 13:50. Rail replacement coach services will operate between St Neots and Bedford, then connect to Thameslink services to/from London St Pancras International.

Hull Trains will run a reduced service to/from King’s Cross before 12:00. No trains will run in the afternoon.

Grand Central train services will run to/from Finsbury Park instead of King’s Cross, where passengers can connect to London Underground services.

Saturday 5 and Sunday 6 June

LNER trains to/from the North of England and Scotland will start/end at Grantham, where passengers can connect to replacement coach services to/from Corby, then connect to East Midlands Railway services to/from London St Pancras International.

Hull Trains will run services to/from London St Pancras International instead of King’s Cross. Trains will not call at Doncaster, Retford, Grantham or Stevenage.

Buses will replace Cross Country services between Melton Mowbray and Peterborough.

No Grand Central services will run over the weekend.

During this time, work will also be carried out on a project to build a dive-under at Werrington, North of Peterborough, which will allow slower moving freight trains to run underneath the East Coast Main Line.