Posted on by Posted in Transport News No Comments ↓

Be warned, that King’s Cross station will close next Friday afternoon and for the rest of the weekend as part of the ongoing railway upgrade works.

Work is currently underway on the final stage of a major project to transform the track layout at London King’s Cross to make it more practical for trains and bring more reliable journeys for passengers. While the second half of the station has its transformation, the slightly reduced service which has been in place since the beginning of March will continue until early June.

As a major step of the works needs to start, no trains will run to or from London King’s Cross in the afternoon on Friday 4 June, and all day on Saturday 5 and Sunday 6 June.

King’s Cross upgrade works (c) Network Rail

Friday 4 June

  • LNER trains to/from the North of England and Scotland will start/end at either Peterborough or St Neots after 13:50. Rail replacement coach services will operate between St Neots and Bedford, then connect to Thameslink services to/from London St Pancras International.
  • Hull Trains will run a reduced service to/from King’s Cross before 12:00. No trains will run in the afternoon.
  • Grand Central train services will run to/from Finsbury Park instead of King’s Cross, where passengers can connect to London Underground services.

Saturday 5 and Sunday 6 June

  • LNER trains to/from the North of England and Scotland will start/end at Grantham, where passengers can connect to replacement coach services to/from Corby, then connect to East Midlands Railway services to/from London St Pancras International.
  • Hull Trains will run services to/from London St Pancras International instead of King’s Cross. Trains will not call at Doncaster, Retford, Grantham or Stevenage.
  • Buses will replace Cross Country services between Melton Mowbray and Peterborough.
  • No Grand Central services will run over the weekend.

During this time, work will also be carried out on a project to build a dive-under at Werrington, North of Peterborough, which will allow slower moving freight trains to run underneath the East Coast Main Line.

NEWSLETTER

Be the first to know what's on in London, and the latest news published on ianVisits.

You can unsubscribe at any time from my weekly emails.

Tagged with: ,
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for just over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, but doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether its a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what your read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Home >> News >> Transport News