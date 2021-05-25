A bit like buses, you wait for ages for an Adam Dant exhibition, then two appear at once. The famous maker of arty maps now has displays in Westminster and the City of London.

The smaller of the two exhibitions is at the London Mithraeum in the City of London. The Mithraeum has a ground floor art gallery above the subterranean Roman temple, and they’ve commissioned The Budge Row Bibliotheque, a sepia ink drawing encapsulates 2,000 years of the everyday life and times of Budge Row, the once-lost thoroughfare now reinstated as Bloomberg Arcade.

A single map, it’s on display at the Bloomberg Space gallery until 17th July.

The London Mithraeum Bloomberg Space is free to visit and open from Tuesday to Saturday from 10am to 6pm, and on Sundays and Bank Holidays from 10am to 5pm. Pre-booking is advised here.

The second exhibition is in the undercroft of St Martin in the Fields church next to Trafalgar Square.

This exhibition marks the return of London, as in the reawakening from the lockdown slumber and apart from a number of previous works, there’s a brand new map on display.

Called The Novel Map of the Parish of St Martin in the Fields, the new commission is a walking tour of the church parish boundaries and suggests a route to recreate the ancient tradition of beating the bounds once more. The map is accompanied by a smartphone app that gives a walking tour of the boundaries.

One of the other and more topical maps on display is Viral London, which charts the capital’s battle against plagues in the past. Sadly topical though is the map of the Bells of Whitechapel, showing where all the bells made at the Whitechapel Foundry ended up.

The Return of London exhibition will be on view in the Crypt at St Martin-in-the-Fields, from 12pm to 5pm until 31st July.