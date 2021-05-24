Posted on by Posted in London Ticket Alert No Comments ↓

Right in the centre of London is the city’s largest free to visit Conservatory, and it’s reopening after the pandemic lockdown.

(c) Barbican

The Barbican’s conservatory is the second-largest in London, and while the Kew glasshouses are larger, you have to pay to visit them – the one at the Barbican is free. Normally only open at weekends, and some mid-week days, as part of the reopening, it’s open all week long.

It’s a deceptively large space, with the plants running around concrete terraces and a number of heated rooms inside the glasshouse.

Tickets for the Conservatory are released one week in advance online, and a limited number of day tickets are released for online booking from 9:30am each day.

They recommend around 20 minutes for a visit.

You can book tickets here.

So all visitors can visit safely, they’ve removed seating and ask that people avoid activities like sketching, picnicking and photoshoots and follow the one-way system they’ve installed.

NEWSLETTER

Be the first to know what's on in London, and the latest news published on ianVisits.

You can unsubscribe at any time from my weekly emails.

Tagged with:
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for just over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, but doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether its a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what your read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Home >> News >> London Ticket Alert