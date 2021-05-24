Right in the centre of London is the city’s largest free to visit Conservatory, and it’s reopening after the pandemic lockdown.

The Barbican’s conservatory is the second-largest in London, and while the Kew glasshouses are larger, you have to pay to visit them – the one at the Barbican is free. Normally only open at weekends, and some mid-week days, as part of the reopening, it’s open all week long.

It’s a deceptively large space, with the plants running around concrete terraces and a number of heated rooms inside the glasshouse.

Tickets for the Conservatory are released one week in advance online, and a limited number of day tickets are released for online booking from 9:30am each day.

They recommend around 20 minutes for a visit.

You can book tickets here.

So all visitors can visit safely, they’ve removed seating and ask that people avoid activities like sketching, picnicking and photoshoots and follow the one-way system they’ve installed.