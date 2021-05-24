Anyone who has ever used the local services out of Euston platforms 8-11 will know there’s a rather shabby ramp from the platforms to the station concourse.

Since last Christmas, works have been underway, and the old WH Smiths, M&S and Costa were removed earlier this year to create space for the wider ramp down to the platforms.

The one thing they can’t remove is the entrance at the bottom leading to the London Underground, but the wider ramp will still double the width of the space around the tube entrance.

The upgrade work to platforms 8-11 is due to be finished by Autumn 2021.

Once they have been completed, the cleared ramp will return passenger flows near to how they would have been in the 1960s when Euston was redeveloped.