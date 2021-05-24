Anyone who has ever used the local services out of Euston platforms 8-11 will know there’s a rather shabby ramp from the platforms to the station concourse.
Since last Christmas, works have been underway, and the old WH Smiths, M&S and Costa were removed earlier this year to create space for the wider ramp down to the platforms.
The one thing they can’t remove is the entrance at the bottom leading to the London Underground, but the wider ramp will still double the width of the space around the tube entrance.
The upgrade work to platforms 8-11 is due to be finished by Autumn 2021.
Once they have been completed, the cleared ramp will return passenger flows near to how they would have been in the 1960s when Euston was redeveloped.
Visualisation – looking down towards the platforms (c) Network Rail
Visualisation – looking up towards the concourse (c) Network Rail
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE
This website has been running now for just over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, but doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.
It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.
Whether its a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.
If you like what your read on here, then please support the website here.
Thank you
Leave a Reply