A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

TfL’s finance boss has warned that plans to remodel Elephant & Castle Underground Station could be in jeopardy unless the Government agrees long-term funding for the capital’s transport network. SE1

London Underground’s shuttle service between Waterloo and Bank stations has been closed since the pandemic started, but will reopen from Monday 21st June. ianVisits

London Underground has announced it is cutting the weekday daytime and evening service on the Bakerloo line by 15 per cent. SE1

A planned development next to Notting Hill Gate tube station will see partial step-free access included in the project. ianVisits

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

Schedule pressures and cost increases at four of Crossrail’s Central London stations threatens to jeopardise the project’s programme, NCE

Stations progress report Diamond Geezer

Mainline / Overground

Brent Council to assess Kilburn HS2 headhouse plans Local London

Eurostar has secured a 250 million pound ($355 million) refinancing deal from its shareholders and banks to help it manage the impact of the COVID-19 crisis Yahoo News

Miscellaneous

A commuter has criticised Network Rail after she spotted a ‘sexist’ poster next to the ladies’ toilets at King’s Cross station, which she claims threatens and ‘slut-shames’ women going on a night out. Tyla

EE boosts 4G mobile coverage across London’s rail network ISP Review

A four-year delay has done nothing to dampen house prices surrounding Crossrail stations, which are still largely outperforming the wider areas in which they are located, Property Reporter

What do Londoners make of David Hockney’s London Underground art? YouGov

London theatre industry celebrates reopening with ad campaign on the London Underground TKTS

Transport for London government funding deal extended for further ten days OnLondon

And finally: London based Bimber Distillery has a license from TfL to release an initial range of London Underground themed whiskies ianVisits

The image above is from May 2011: Farewell to London Underground’s oldest serving tube trains