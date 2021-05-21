A herd of life-sized sculptures of elephants have arrived in London, and are on display ahead of being sold for charity.

Each of the 100 Asian elephants was made by communities in the Nilgiri Hills of Southern India where they coexist in denser populations than anywhere else in the world.

The sculptures have been crafted from Lantana camara, a plant introduced to Asia where it has become a notorious weed; toxic to grazing animals and outcompeting native species leading to a reduction in biodiversity.

Chopping down a toxic weed is now able to be a fundraiser for wildlife.

They’re now on a global tour, which has stopped in London for a few weeks.

The herd are currently residing at the Cadogan Estate on the King’s Road (Duke of York Square, outside the Saatchi Gallery and on some side streets) ahead of their migration to Green Park, St James’s Park and Berkeley Square from 14th June to 23rd July.

If you have deep enough pockets, you can also buy one of the sculptures from here, with babies starting at £6,000 to £30,000 for an adult.

There’s also an unrelated herd of elephants in Spitalfields at the moment.