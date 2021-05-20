Posted on by Posted in Uncategorised 1 Comment ↓

A tube train sized tunnel has started being dug under south London running between Wimbledon and Crayford.

It’s not for trains though, as it’s part of the London Power Tunnels project to upgrade the electricity supply across London, and this new tunnel will be around  20 miles long when completed.

(c) National Grid, London Power Tunnels

This new tunnel follows on from the original London Power Tunnels project, north of the Thames and will replace a maze of cables running under London’s streets which are wearing out and need replacing, but rather than digging up loads of roads, the National Grid has opted for a deep tunnel instead.

Tunnelling was due to start last year, but delayed due to you know what, and today the Tunnel Boring Machine was formally named Edith, to honour Edith Clarke, the first female electrical engineer and pioneer who used maths to improve the understanding of power transmission.

Now it’s been named, it will be lowered down a shaft at New Cross to start digging works in a few days time.

TBM naming ceremony (c) National Grid, London Power Tunnels

In addition to the tunnel, a number of shafts are also needed to be dug down, for access to the electricity tunnels, but mainly for ventilation to keep the cables cool. Once completed, the power tunnel will carry up to 400kV of electricity.

NEWSLETTER

Be the first to know what's on in London, and the latest news published on ianVisits.

You can unsubscribe at any time from my weekly emails.

Tagged with:
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for just over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, but doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether its a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what your read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

One comment
  1. Paul Parkinson says:
    20 May 2021 at 5:54 pm

    Do you know if they have published the specific route details?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Home >> News >> Uncategorised