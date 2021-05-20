Now that museums and galleries can reopen to the public again, which ones will also be open on the coming Bank Holiday Monday (31st May 2021)?

Most museums that are closed on Mondays will open on Bank Holiday Monday, but you will need to book tickets in advance for most of them, so here’s a list so you can grab those tickets while they’re still available.

With fewer tourists in town, and museums limiting visitor numbers, this Bank Holiday is a great time to visit venues and enjoy them with rather less of the usual crowds. On my visit to the Natural History Museum the other day, the corridor to the dinosaurs is usually as packed as a rush-hour tube train, but this time, there was loads of space.

Battle of Britain Bunker

The underground WW2 bunker near Uxbridge from where the Battle of Britain was commanded.

A one-hour Bunker Tour takes you down 76 steps in a small distanced group to see the original 1940s bunker, followed by a visit to the exhibition.

Book tickets here

Bentley Priory Museum

A grand mansion on the edge of northwest London with a museum devoted to the building’s role as a command centre during WW2.

Book tickets here

British Museum

The famous big museum in central London packed full of ancient history

Exhibitions open on Bank Holiday Monday:

Book tickets here

Brooklands Museum

Big museum devoted to motoring and planes based near Weybridge.

Book tickets here

Churchill War Rooms

Underground bunker in central London where the government-controlled WW2.

Book tickets here

Clink Prison Museum

A much-derided tourist trap in Southwark that’s actually really quite good and very family-friendly.

Book tickets here

Cutty Sark

The world-famous sailing ship now a landlocked museum in Greenwich

Book tickets here

Design Museum

Large museum of design history in Kensington, mainly for temporary exhibitions.

Exhibitions open on Bank Holiday Monday:

Book tickets here

Down House

The home of Charles Darwin in southeast London, and now a museum managed by English Heritage.

Book tickets here

Doctor Who Museum

In the back of the Dr Who shop in East London is a decent-sized collection of Dr Who memorabilia.

You need to phone to book a ticket – details here.

Dulwich Picture Gallery

Classic and very large art gallery in south London, with exhibitions

Exhibitions open on Bank Holiday Monday:

Book tickets here

Eltham Palace

A combination of medieval hall and remarkable art-deco additions along with a large ornamental garden – now looked after by English Heritage

Book tickets here

Garden Museum

Modest sized museum in an old church next to the Thames with regular exhibitions.

Exhibitions open on Bank Holiday Monday:

Book tickets here

Hampton Court Palace

Famous palace in southwest London built in the Tudor style and now a huge estate to visit with the buildings, exhibitions and ornamental gardens.

Exhibitions open on Bank Holiday Monday:

Book tickets here

Hogarth’s House

A small museum based in Hogarth’s Chiswick house, but worth visiting to see an original building of the era that’s also filled with a lot of Hogarth’s prints.

Book tickets here

Horniman Museum

South London’s natural history museum, with a lot of stuffed animals, an aquarium, large gardens and a famously badly stuffed walrus.

Exhibitions open on Bank Holiday Monday:

Book tickets here

Imperial War Museum

A big museum in Lambeth with the history of military conflicts.

Book tickets here

Islington Museum

A museum of local history for the area

No need to book in advance – details here.

London Canal Museum

A museum of canal history in King’s Cross.

No need to book in advance – details here

London Transport Museum

Central London museum devoted to the history of the capital’s public transport services

Book tickets here

Museum of Brands, Packaging and Advertising

A museum filled with all the food and domestic packaging of the past, many of which you may remember.

Book tickets here

Museum of London

Big central London museum covering the city’s history from prehistory to the modern day.

Exhibitions open on Bank Holiday Monday:

Book tickets here

Museum of London Docklands

Canary Wharf based museum in an old warehouse that tells the story of the local area and the British trade overseas.

Exhibitions open on Bank Holiday Monday:

Book tickets here

National Gallery

One of the big museums packed full of galleries filled with great paintings.

Exhibitions open on Bank Holiday Monday:

Book tickets here

National Maritime Museum

Large museum of seafaring history in Greenwich

Exhibitions open on Bank Holiday Monday:

Book tickets here

Natural History Museum

Huge central London museum filled with the history of the planet.

Exhibitions open on Bank Holiday Monday:

Book tickets here

Old Royal Naval College

Home of the Painted Hall, one of the great artistic wonders of the UK.

Exhibitions open on Bank Holiday Monday:

Book tickets here

Queen’s Gallery

Large gallery next to Buckingham Palace that shows off artwork from the Royal Collection.

Exhibitions open on Bank Holiday Monday:

Book tickets here

RAF Museum

Large museum in Colindale with several hangers filled with aviation history.

Exhibitions open on Bank Holiday Monday:

Book tickets here

Red House

Iconic Arts and Crafts home of William and Jane Morris and the centre of the Pre-Raphaelite circle.

Book tickets here

Science Museum

One of the big museums, filled with the history of industry, science, medicine and invention.

Exhibitions open on Bank Holiday Monday:

Book tickets here

Sir John Soane’s Museum

Eclectic museum based in a house packed full of his collection.

Exhibitions open on Bank Holiday Monday:

Book tickets here

Tower Bridge

World famous bridge, with access to the high walkway, exhibition spaces and boiler rooms.

Book tickets here

V&A Museum

The huge museum of design and fashion history with regular exhibitions.

Exhibitions open on Bank Holiday Monday:

Book tickets here

—

Caveat Emptor – this list was compiled by a human of varying levels of accuracy, so please alert him to any errors in the comments below.