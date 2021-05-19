Posted on by Posted in Transport News No Comments ↓

With work on a new entrance due to start next month, new images of the expected finished building have been released.

The improvements – being delivered by Arriva Rail London in partnership with Hackney Council, Transport for London and Network Rail and funded by the Department for Transport – include a new entrance on Graham Road, on land already owned by the council.

The plans also include new cycle parking spaces and additional trees and greenery and an additional staircase within the station to make the interchange between Hackney Central and Hackney Downs stations easier for customers.

CGI of new entrance – source Hackney Council

The £3.2 million costs to deliver the station improvement scheme is being met by Network Rail via their Accelerated Enhancement Fund, although the works will be carried out by TfL.

The new entrance is expected to open early next year, later than the original opening date of late this year.

The new entrance is technically a temporary structure, as there are longer-term plans to redevelop the north side of Hackney Central station, and a much larger ticket office and entrance would be created. At that point, this second entrance may be retained, upgraded, or could be redeveloped for housing by the council.

CGI of new entrance – source Hackney Council

