As it reopens, the English National Opera (ENO) is expanding its range of free and cheap tickets offers.

They’ve previously offered free tickets to under-18s in their balcony on Fridays, Saturdays and opening nights — and this is now being extended to under-21s as well, and will be for seats throughout the auditorium.

The ENO is also significantly increasing the availability of discounted tickets across the season and auditorium.

There are four seating levels to choose from at the London Coliseum. Starting at ground level they are Stalls, Dress Circle, Upper Circle and Balcony.

A new scheme for people aged 21-35 will offer performances for £35 in the Stalls, £25 in the Dress Circle, or £15 in the Upper Circle at the London Coliseum. They have the opportunity to book up to two discounted tickets per production, with some restrictions.

For everyone aged over 35 years, opera performance tickets will continue to start from £10 and discounted on the day tickets will continue to be available.

General booking for the 2021/22 season opens on Wed 2nd June at 10am.

Satyagraha: 14th-28th October

HMS Pinafore: 29th October – 11th December

The Valkyrie: 19th November – 10th December

La bohème: 31st January – 27th February 2022

The Cunning Little Vixen: 18th February – 1st March 2022

Così fan tutte: 10th – 22nd March 2022

The Handmaid’s Tale: 4th – 14th April 2022

Concessionary standby tickets are also offered for some ENO performances.

These are subject to availability and will be confirmed from midday on the day of the performance. If standby tickets are offered, they are available to senior citizens, students, Universal Credit recipients, and Westminster City Save holders. Standby tickets must be booked in person in the three hours before a performance.