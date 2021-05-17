A giant mound of earth is being piled up at Marble Arch to create a viewing platform for the summer, and they’ve set up a webcam to watch the progress.
The Marble Arch Mound is due to open to the public on Monday 5th July for six months, giving people who climb up to the top a vista from next to Marble Arch across Hyde Park, Oxford Street, Edgware Road and Park Lane.
The local trade group, Marble Arch London BID has teamed up with Multivista to put a live webcam on top of a nearby building to watch the construction.
Not much has happened yet, but webcams over London are usually interesting in their own right.
Marble Arch Mound webcam
Marble Arch Mound is expected to host 200,000 ticketed visitors to go to the top, and includes an exhibition space inside the mound.
Isn’t this where they used to hang people on the Tyburn gallows between 1196 and 1783?