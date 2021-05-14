A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

Lonsdale Rail has the MEPFC fit-out to integrate London Underground’s existing Bakerloo Line tube station at Paddington with a new entrance underneath the Paddington Cube building. Construction Index

Kennington station, which is currently in Zone 2 is to become a mixed Zones 1 and 2 station from this Sunday (16th May) as part of the preparations for the Northern line extension. ianVisits

Rail union to fight London Underground’s plans to abolish the Night Tube train drivers’ grade Morning Star

90 year old tube poster reappearing on the London Underground ianVisits

Half of Londoners uncomfortable travelling on the Tube over Covid fears Standard

The internet is mercilessly mocking David Hockney for phoning in his childish new design for the London Underground ArtNet

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

Later than originally hoped, Crossrail has started trial running of trains through the central core of the network, replicating a live service. ianVisits

Mainline / Overground

HS2 has identified the handover between construction contractors and systems integration partners as “key” to avoiding programme delays and cost overruns on the first phase of the high speed rail project NCE (£)

Climate activists scale HS2 headquarters and vandalise building Metro

Just inside the M25 in northwest London, HS2 has powered up its first tunnel boring machine, which will head northwards under the Chilterns. ianVisits

Passengers hoping to use GWR trains have been advised not to travel for a fifth day, as safety checks on rolling stock continue. Independent

New railway track installed in Watford Watford Observer

Miscellaneous

Tfl Go: London travel app outperformed by Google Maps BBC News

The 43-year-old, who is an avid crime fiction fan and enjoys time with his nieces and nephew, will walk London’s 17 mile Circle Line route this August. Isle of Thanet News

Train firm apologises to ‘non-binary’ passenger for conductor’s ‘ladies and gentlemen’ announcement The Sun

Inquest to be held into Covid death of rail worker allegedly spat at by customer The Guardian

Stratford station could be radically redeveloped under plans being worked on by the rail companies and local council. ianVisits

Government and Mayor have a common interest in making peace over TfL finances OnLondon

Look at the roundel on that! Brixton boasts London Underground’s biggest sign Brixton Buzz

Annual update of tube station usage numbers Diamond Geezer

And finally: Owner mourns Highgate station’s beloved black cat Ham & High

—

The image above is from May 2020: South Western Railway’s new rail depot at Feltham