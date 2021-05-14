Posted on by Posted in food and drink No Comments ↓

A week after I wrote about a possibly unofficial London Underground whisky, along comes a bona-fide authorised London Underground whisky.

And it’s sold in tubes, obviously.

London based Bimber Distillery, which was founded in 2015 has an official license from TfL to release an initial range of “The Spirit of the Underground”, and each bottle in the collection features a different station on the London Underground network.

The launch range features four tube stations, Waterloo, Baker Street, Kings Cross St Pancras, and Oxford Circus, and as each comes from a single cask, they’re limited to around 260 bottles per tube station.

The four whiskies are all aged in ex-bourbon American oak casks.

The packaging for each of the whisky’s features iconography presenting a unique piece of London’s history, and comes adorned with a label and packaging design that observes the significance of each station’s location.

With 270 stations on the network to select from, new expressions will be added in batches (four single casks at a time) over the forthcoming months.

Release 1 of The Spirit of the Underground Collection will be available later this month with an RRP of £125 per bottle. Release 2, which will feature four more tube stations, is scheduled to be unveiled over the coming months.

The branding agreement for the whiskies was brokered by TSBA Group, TfL’s licensing agency.

Bimber Distillery is based in Park Royal, and although suspended at the moment, they normally offer tours of the distillery to the public.

Tagged with:
