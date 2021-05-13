More dates have been announced for a chance to walk through the tunnels deep under Clerkenwell once used by the Post Office’s private Mail Rail trains. Visitors will get access to the original tunnels, tracks and station platforms of London’s 100-year-old postal railway, letting you explore parts of the railway that aren’t accessible on the Mail Rail ride.

During the walking tour guides will tell the stories about the staff who built, operated and maintained the underground railway over the course of 100 years – from its construction in the early 1900s, through the heyday in the middle of the century, to the eventual closure in 2003.

Tickets cost £55 per person, for ages 12+ only.

The route involves walking on uneven ground in low-light conditions for around 1.2km (0.75 miles) including stepping across rails and up onto platform areas. For this reason, the walk is not accessible by wheelchair users and is not recommended for people with mobility impairments.

The walks take place in the afternoon and early evening on the following dates:

26 May

2 June

June 9 June

16 June

23 June

30 June

7 July

14 July

21 July

28 July

10 August

24 August

To book and for more information, go here.