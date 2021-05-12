The former Geffrye Museum which closed in January 2018 for a refurbishment has confirmed its reopening date as the new Museum of the Home.

The revamp, costing £18 million expands the museum’s visitor capacity by 50 per cent, while opening up space that is currently unused in the upper roof area for a library, and an opened up basement, which will be part of the Home Galleries that run the full length of the main building on the lower ground floor.

In addition to the existing rooms showing domestic life through the centuries, they’ve added a new room – an eye bleedingly bright room from the 1970s.

The changes also see the entrance flip around from the small door facing Kingsland Road to a much larger entrance on the back of the building that’s also right next to Hoxton Overground station.

The museum had been due to open in December 2019, but delays pushed the opening back a few months, and right into the middle of the pandemic, so completion works were delayed a bit. They’ve now confirmed an opening date of Saturday 12th June, open 10am-5pm every day except Mondays.

Entry will be free as before, but with timed tickets as per pandemic requirements – book tickets here.

Part of the museum will open earlier though, as the new cafe which will be open from this Friday, the 14th May.

All they need to do now is ask TfL to change the local signs to the museum’s new name.