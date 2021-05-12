Stratford station could be radically redeveloped under plans being worked on by the rail companies and local council.

Stratford Station is now estimated to be the seventh busiest Network Rail station in the UK, and one of the top stations on the TfL network. As such it’s straining to cope with demand, with a fragmented layout and narrow corridors between the platforms. Having part of the DLR run through the middle of the lower platforms also causes a significant bottleneck for people trying to get to/from the Jubilee line platforms.

Although the details are at an exceptionally early stage, the scale of transformation needed is described as being “similar to what has been seen at Kings Cross and London Bridge”.

The London Legacy Development Corporation (LLDC), the regeneration agency responsible for Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, is leading on the plans as part of its work alongside Network Rail, Newham Council, and TfL.

They’ve now awarded a contract to the spatial design agency, 5th Studio to develop plans that look at how Stratford station can be improved as an interchange and how it links to the nearby International Station. The study will also assess how better connectivity could be formed between Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park and Stratford Town Centre.

The work they are carrying out will then feed into the business case for the long-term redevelopment of Stratford Regional Station.

This is still a very early stage of any plans, and funding is also not yet secured for an upgrade. However, as the implications are that a redevelopment on the scale of the central London stations is needed, then Stratford could see a substantial station rebuild arriving in the 2030s.

Rosanna Lawes, Executive Director of Development at LLDC, said: “The scale of regeneration on and around the Park has meant that passenger usage at Stratford Station has trebled over the past ten years.”

“This essential work will not only help us make a case to government which secures Stratford as an appealing place to work, live and visit, but it will also help us identify ways in which we can improve local connectivity and job opportunities for nearby residents.”