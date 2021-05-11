Over the next couple of months, the Flying Scotsman steam locomotive will be hauling trains around London and the regions.

You can either be on board for some of the trips that still have tickets, or watch from the sidelines.

If watching from the sidelines, such as vantage points near the route, or local stations it passes through, the basic rules for railway photography are not to use a camera flash, and if in stations, not to use a tripod.

The timetable for the Flying Scotsman:

Thursday 20th May

A lunchtime loop through the Surrey Hills (sold out)

Leaves London Victoria: 10:45am

Returns London Victoria: 2:30pm

An evening loop through the Surrey Hills (tickets available)

Leaves London Victoria: 5:50pm

Returns London Victoria: 9:30pm

Sunday 6th June

A return trip to Southampton via Reading (tickets available)

Leaves London Paddington: 09:45am

Returns London Paddington: 9:45pm

Saturday 12th June

A return to Worcester via Reading and the Cotswold Hills (tickets available)

Leaves London Paddington: 07:40am

Returns London Paddington 8:10pm

Thursday 17th June

A return trip to Cambridge (tickets available)

Leaves London King’s Cross: 08:20am

Returns London King’s Cross: 9:10pm

Saturday 19th June

A return trip to York (tickets available)

Leaves London King’s Cross: 06:40am

Returns London King’s Cross: 10:15pm

Although the Flying Scotsman locomotive is rostered for the steam hauled sections of the trips, it cannot be guaranteed and may be substituted for a different engine.

A full list of other steam train trips in 2021 can be found here.

