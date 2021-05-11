Posted on by Posted in Uncategorised No Comments ↓

The British Library is opening an exhibition this summer all about a bear with a penchant for marmalade sandwiches.

Featuring over 50 books, documents, film clips and original artworks, the exhibition will explore Michael Bond’s creation of Paddington, from his arrival in the UK from Peru, to finding a new home, and his adventures in London.

The exhibition will also explore how author Michael Bond took inspiration from his own life and family in creating Paddington.

It’s a family-oriented exhibition, and two local primary schools have been working with the Library since last November to create new content for display in the exhibition. The exhibition will also include activities for visitors to practise their hard stares, take their own self ‘pawtrait’ and follow the trail of marmalade left by Paddington, as well as a special printed guide for families.

The exhibition, Paddington: The Story of a Bear will open at the British Library on Friday 9th July and run until the end of October.

Tickets need to be booked in advance from here.

