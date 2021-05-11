Posted on by Posted in London exhibitions No Comments ↓

The richly decorated Victorian Leadenhall Market in the City of London is being filled with neon lighting from Gods Own Junkyard later this month.

Walthamstow based Gods Own Junkyard has worked on film sets for over 40 years and the exhibition will include signage highlights from Stanley Kubrick’s Eyes Wide Shut, Judge Dredd, Batman, Tomb Raider, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and The Dark Knight.

In addition to the actual movie signs, Gods Own Junkyard will display film stills of the pieces in-situ in the windows of Leadenhall Market’s shopfronts.

The illuminated neon displays will be switched on daily from Wednesday 26th May until the end of July.

Test installation by Gods Own Junkyard

In addition, a walk-in installation and information hub will also be open to the public from 11.30am to 7.30pm on Wednesdays to Saturdays, with selected other pieces from Gods Own Junkyard available to purchase.

Further events including guided tours and talks will also be announced in June and July, once government restrictions are fully relaxed from no sooner than 21st June.

