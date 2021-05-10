Posted on by Posted in London Ticket Alert No Comments ↓

Due to happen in January, now happening in the summer, the courtyard of Somerset House is to be home to a dodgem ride.

It’ll be the main event in a courtyard that’s being turned into an outdoor food and drink venue, with an “immersive courtyard installation” of some unknown at the moment design.

Bookings are for tables of 2, 4 or 6 people, and include a ride on the dodgems.

Candidly, it’s a modern funfair with one ride to go on, and more focus on the food and drink than the rides, as the price includes one 3-minute ride in the 2-hour visit — although you can top that up for an extra £5 to unlimited rides.

There will also be late-night sessions with music over twelve weeks every Thursday and Friday evening – each week will host a different DJ and theme, with details here.

Table reservations are for 2 hours and include dodgem tokens and drinks for the table capacity. Standard ‘Dodge & Drink’ tickets are from £10 per person and pre-booked dining packages start from £27.50 per person.

Tickets are only available in even numbers, so single people (or, ahem, threesomes) are not welcome unless you want to pay double.

The event runs between Thursday 15 July – Sunday 22 August 2021.

Tickets can be booked here.

NEWSLETTER

Be the first to know what's on in London, and the latest news published on ianVisits.

You can unsubscribe at any time from my weekly emails.

Tagged with:
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for just over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, but doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether its a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what your read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Home >> News >> London Ticket Alert