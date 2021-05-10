Due to happen in January, now happening in the summer, the courtyard of Somerset House is to be home to a dodgem ride.

It’ll be the main event in a courtyard that’s being turned into an outdoor food and drink venue, with an “immersive courtyard installation” of some unknown at the moment design.

Bookings are for tables of 2, 4 or 6 people, and include a ride on the dodgems.

Candidly, it’s a modern funfair with one ride to go on, and more focus on the food and drink than the rides, as the price includes one 3-minute ride in the 2-hour visit — although you can top that up for an extra £5 to unlimited rides.

There will also be late-night sessions with music over twelve weeks every Thursday and Friday evening – each week will host a different DJ and theme, with details here.

Table reservations are for 2 hours and include dodgem tokens and drinks for the table capacity. Standard ‘Dodge & Drink’ tickets are from £10 per person and pre-booked dining packages start from £27.50 per person.

Tickets are only available in even numbers, so single people (or, ahem, threesomes) are not welcome unless you want to pay double.

The event runs between Thursday 15 July – Sunday 22 August 2021.

Tickets can be booked here.