It probably feels like its been decades since many of us have travelled on the tube, and that effect will be magnified when you do, as there will be a vintage poster from 1931 appearing in the stations

The poster was first published in 1931 to advertise Tube travel into the West End following the opening of the new Piccadilly Circus Underground station. Depicting the vibrant glow of London’s iconic cityscape, the poster is titled ‘The West-End is awakening – and once again there is everything for your pleasure’.

Created by Huddersfield born painter, designer and sculptor, Ernest Michael Dinkel, the original poster depicts people of all ages silhouetted against the bright lights of Piccadilly. The bronze statue of the archer Anteros – more commonly known as Eros – can be seen centre-stage with St Paul’s Cathedral standing tall in the distance.

The vintage poster, which is taken from the London Transport Museum collection will be shown on digital advertising sites across the network, having been updated to feature the Transport for London and Mayor of London logos.

The original poster design is one of more than 6,000 preserved in the museum’s collection. Together these chart London Underground’s reputation for commissioning posters by the leading artists and designers of the time.