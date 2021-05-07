The Sky Garden at the top of the Walkie Talkie skyscraper has confirmed that it will be reopening from Monday 17th May.

They had been hoping to reopen in April, but that was cancelled as the venue wasn’t sufficiently “outdoors” to qualify.

I think most people would accept that it’s more of a restaurant with a view and a garden running up the sides of the top floor, but the views are still impressive and the huge floor space feels unexpectedly spacious for the top of a skyscraper.

Tickets are free and need to be booked here.

The Sky Garden will be open 10am to 5:45pm.

The brasserie will be resuming their weekend breakfasts from 9am – 10am. Also, their DJ Nights will also be returning, every Tuesday to Saturday night starting Tuesday 18th May – although those are not free, with prices starting from £25 per person.