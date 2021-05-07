The magnificent, and only occasionally open, Two Temple Place is having an open weekend later this month.

This is the former Astor House, and nestles just behind the Temple complex for lawyers, and more conveniently, around the corner from Temple tube station.

The building was built in 1895, and while it looks impressive from the outside, its real claim to fame is the exceptionally rich decoration of the rooms inside, and not to forget the exceptional grand staircase.

For the past decade it has been occasionally open for exhibitions, but this month they are opening it for three days simply to wander around the rooms.

If you’ve never been, you really should pay a visit one day.

The building will be open 11am-4pm between Friday 21st May and Sunday 23rd May.

Entry is by donation and needs to be pre-booked here.

Visitors must wear a face-covering except for children under 11 years old or those who are exempt.

Social distancing is required throughout the building, and a one-way system will be in place.

A small shop will also be open where you can buy a selection of cards, past exhibition catalogues, postcards, other treats, and a history of the building. Payments may only be made by card or contactless payments.

Sounds like the cafe will be closed.