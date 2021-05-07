A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

A Central Line strike planned to coincide with the Mayoral election this week has been suspended. CityAM

A cluster of residential flats to be built above the new Nine Elms tube station have been approved by Lambeth Council. ianVisits

Mainline / Overground

Network Rail and Greater Anglia are increasing the number of ticket gates between platforms 11-17. Greater Anglia

Previously unused land in East London has been transformed into a transport hub, linking key waste sites with waste manager Biffa’s facilities by rail. GB Railfreight

London Theme Park would require major upgrade at Kings Cross St Pancras station, HS1 claims NCE

Train travel guidance announcement recorded by London nurse Rail Advent

Rail firms not interested in London to Bordeaux high-speed train link The Connexion

Up to half an hour will be shaved from train journey times between Sheffield and London in a major timetable shake-up. The Star

Eurostar moves to double its London-Paris service to two trains a day. New York Times

Miscellaneous

Urgent changes are needed to get people out of cars and back on trains after Covid travel restrictions are eased, campaigners have warned. BBC News

Advertising crash leaves black hole in Transport for London’s finances Telegraph (£)

At some point, someone released a very limited range of London Underground branded whisky miniatures. ianVisits

Green London Mayor candidate Sian Berry on why the time is right for ‘flat fares’ for the Underground OnLondon

Waterloo Station terminal has got a new look Wallpaper

With visits to the disused tube stations in person on hold, a new batch of video tours has been announced by the London Transport Museum. ianVisits

Trainline has reported a £100m loss as sales fell over the past year during lockdown. Investment Observer

And finally: A cost comparison for travel by train to nearby coastal towns Diamond Geezer

—

The image above is from May 2019: A London Underground themed hotel opens