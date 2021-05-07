If you fancy a good lunch in one of the City of London’s ancient livery halls – it’s possible. Livery Halls are usually only open to members or hired out for events, but the Livery Hall of the Worshipful Company of Butchers, near the Barbican, holds monthly(ish) public lunches.

Lunch starts with a drinks reception in the Foyer and the Carvery Lunch will be served in the recently refurbished Great Hall. You probably want to bring a coat, if only to have an excuse to go to the cloakroom – as you get to walk past the meat fridge with a viewing window into the larder.

The beef served at the Carvery Lunches comes from farms in the North West of Scotland and the South West of England, with some of it coming from Ballindalloch Castle itself, home to the oldest known Angus herd.

Pre-ordered dietary requirements are catered for, although as it’s Butchers Hall, it might be a bit awkward if you’re going vegetarian.

Three-course lunches cost £59 paid in advance, plus any additional drinks which you pay on the day. There is a dress code of business attire, as would be normal for a Livery Hall event.

The lunches take place on Wednesdays, with the bar opening at 12:30pm and lunch at 1pm and confirmed for the following dates.

14 July

11 August

22 September

13 October

10 November

Details here