The City of London has released some updated images visualising how the Square Mile’s skyline will look by the mid 2020’s.

The updated skyline adds in all major developments that have had planning approval over the past 12 months including 50 Fenchurch Street, 55 Gracechurch Street, 60 Aldgate High Street, 70 Gracechurch Street and 2-3 Finsbury Avenue. The majority of these tall buildings fall within the ‘City Cluster’ area, located in the eastern corner of the Square Mile.

The City Cluster is set to close the gap between the ‘Walkie-Talkie’ and the main group of towers.

Curator-in-Chief at NLA, Peter Murray, said “Love them or loathe them, tall buildings provide a striking graphic image of the confidence that developers and investors have in a city.”

Key development guidance included in the current City Plan for new office developments encourages urban greening, new pedestrian routes through tall buildings and the inclusion of flexible and adaptable office floorspace.

With increasing numbers of companies expecting people to return to the office, at least part-time, if not more, while there’s likely to be some working from home, it’s already looking to be far less than was being boldly predicted at the start of the pandemic.

The main constraint at the moment is more to do with how many people can cluster in the support facilities – kitchens, lifts, toilets – than the office floor, that’s limiting how many people can fit into a building at the moment. How long that lasts is of course unknown, but it seems likely that the requirement for social distancing is already heading the way of the Dodo. A future office with some working from home may see fewer rows of desks as fewer people work at the same desk 5-days a week, but a lot more meeting spaces for the days that the teams come into the office for collaborations.

If anything, more construction will be needed in the City as older unsuitable buildings are replaced with more modern post-pandemic compliant offices.

22 Bishopsgate – Just completed

100 Bishopsgate – Just completed

150 Bishopsgate – Nearing completion

6-8 Bishopsgate – Under Construction

40 Leadenhall Street – Under Construction

1 Leadenhall Place – Under Construction

1 Undershaft – Consented

100 Leadenhall Street – Consented

50 Fenchurch Street – Resolved to Consent – still subject to S106 Approval

70 Gracechurch Street – Resolved to Consent – still subject to S106 Approval

55 Gracechurch Street – Resolved to Consent – still subject to S106 Approval

2-3 Finsbury Avenue – Resolved to Consent – still subject to S106 Approval

The Tulip – Currently subject of a Public Inquiry

There are currently approximately six further tall building (of over 75m) applications being considered to be put forward for planning approval.